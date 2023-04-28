A studio that replicates deep sea scenes in a controlled environment has been attracting big-name productions.

The tank at Underwater Studio in Basildon, Essex, is six metres (19.6ft) deep and holds roughly 150,000 gallons of water.

Ed Sheeran and George Ezra have recorded music videos at the facility, which is the only underwater studio in Europe with a removable roof.

BBC Look East's Debby Tubby took a look behind the scenes while a water safety video was being filmed.

