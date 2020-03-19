When Essex engineer Roland Hopper retired he described himself as "bored to tears" and disappeared into his garden shed.

Ten years later he had designed and built a highly-detailed model of a World War Two-era Sherman Tank and Scammell Pioneer Tank Transporter lorry.

At one-sixth scale, the remote-controlled model weighs half a ton, is made from thousands of bespoke parts, and is around 8ft (2.5m) in length.

Mr Hopper, 79, developed his love for wartime vehicles from his father, who was in the Royal Engineers during World War Two.

He says he's spent more on it than it has fetched at auction.