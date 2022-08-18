A driver was captured on video moving traffic cones from a sectioned off area of an A-road before trying to cut through to the other carriageway.

The pictures were taken by a driver in stationary traffic on the A12 in Essex.

They showed the woman getting out of her car, then driving towards the gap she had created in the cones before a highways worker ordered her back.

Essex Police said it was investigating the incident, which is believed to have happened on the northbound carriageway, close to the Marks Tey junction on Tuesday, 18 April at around 13:30 BST.

Head of roads policing Adam Pipe said "Areas that are coned off are for the safety of all road users and the road workers. Anyone who disregards them is potentially putting themselves and others at risk."