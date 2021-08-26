A team of about 200 people are battling against time to resurface the runway at a major international airport.

They have been working overnight to complete the five-month project at London Stansted and are about halfway through.

More than 1,300 lights are being installed and about 60,000 tonnes of asphalt laid along the 1.9 mile-long (3km) runway.

Project manager Malachey Doyle said: "Literally every minute counts. We have five hours of working and then the last hour is used to sweep the runway ready to make it operational."