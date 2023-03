A 14-year-old boy has collaborated with Ed Sheeran for an art project that has raised more than £160,000 for charity.

Noah, who has hydrocephalus, epilepsy and cerebral palsy, enjoys painting on cardboard at home in Dedham, Essex.

Artists across the world have helped finish the pieces, which are being exhibited at Firstsite gallery in Colchester.

Noah's father Nathan Jones said: "This project has brought him so much joy."