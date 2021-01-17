A dog walker had a lucky escape as a cliff collapsed on to a beach where she had been just minutes earlier.

Beth Holmes filmed the moment a large section, which included boulders and a tree, fell away and crashed to the ground.

It happened at about 08:00 BST on Sunday at Cudmore Grove Country Park on Mersea Island in Essex.

Ms Holmes said: "I don't know many people that have seen it first hand like that, so it was pretty fascinating. Slightly scary."