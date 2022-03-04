CCTV video showed two men installing and igniting gas canisters on cash machines outside a bank and a supermarket.

Explosions and sparks were seen as Jamie Masters and Wayne Lewis attempted to access money at the Newlands Centre in Witham on 22 March 2022 and outside Tesco in Mandeville Way Laindon on 11 April 2022.

Essex Police said it caused more than £100,000 in damage but they were unable to steal anything and both men admitted conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to cause an explosion with intent to endanger life or property.

Masters, 34, of Sackville Crescent, Romford, was sentenced to a total of six years and eight months in jail while Lewis, 42, of Upper Road, Woodford Green, was sentenced to a total of six years in jail.