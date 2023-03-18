A family of Eurasian beavers has been released into the wild in Essex as part of the Natural Flood Management Scheme.

They were released in two new 50-acre enclosures on the Spains Hall Estate in Finchingfield, which is now home to 11 beavers.

By building dams in the wetlands, it is hoped the beavers help reduce the risk of flooding in the area, also increasing drought resilience, by slowing down and diverting the river.

Archie Ruggles-Brise, estate manager at Spains Hall Estate said: "We hope to be an inspiration and example to others who can do replicate our work to help make farming more sustainable and environmentally friendly.”