Eighteen-year-old Charlie Dixon is a junior world champion windsurfer from Essex with hopes of competing in the Paris Olympics next year.

He learned to windsurf five years ago while on a family holiday in Greece and continued to learn when he returned home.

Last year, he was crowned youth national IQFoil champion, the iQFoil youth European champion and was an iQFoil International Games gold medallist.

He was also both the iQFoil's world champion and World Sailing's youth world champion.