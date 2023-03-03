Love Island star Georgia Harrison said she was happy and relieved after he ex-partner was jailed for posting a video of them having sex online.

Fellow reality TV contestant Stephen Bear, 33, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sharing the video on OnlyFans.

Speaking outside Chelmsford Crown Court, Ms Harrison told reporters it showed how seriously the police and courts took the matter.

She said: "I want to let all other victims of this crime know that I stand in solidarity with them and I have absolutely no regrets on waiving my anonymity."