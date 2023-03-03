A reality TV contestant sang to a reporter as he arrived at court to be sentenced for sharing a private video online.

Stephen Bear asked the reporter why she had picked a red coat today, she then asked him if he had anything to say and he responded by singing Chris De Burgh song Lady In Red.

Bear, 33, told reporters "the truth will come out" as he entered Chelmsford Crown Court, where he was jailed for 21 months for sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-partner.

He shared CCTV footage of himself and Love Island star Georgia Harrison, which was uploaded to OnlyFans.