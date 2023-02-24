Rod Stewart explains why he paid for MRI scans

Sir Rod Stewart has explained why he paid for a day's worth of MRI scans for patients at his local NHS hospital.

The singer, who lives in Essex, visited the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow as some scans were taking place.

Last month he called a live phone-in on Sky News and offered to pay for people to have hospital scans, having just returned from having a scan himself, to help reduce waiting times.

He said: "I've turned up to prove I've done it and I want to do it in lots of major cities."