A new Southern white rhino calf has been born at Colchester Zoo, as part of a breeding programme that looks to conserve the species.

The calf is the seventh that has been born at the Essex zoo and the second from mother Astrid.

White rhinos are listed as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List, due to poaching and the ivory trade.

"There's only about 16-18,000 of these guys left out in the wild, unfortunately," said senior zookeeper Tiff Wellings, adding that staff were huddled around a screen excitedly watching the birth.

