Police have released CCTV footage of four suspects involved in an armed robbery at the home of elite cyclist Mark Cavendish.

A court heard how masked intruders broke into the house in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021, while he was in bed with wife Peta and their three-year-old child.

Mrs Cavendish told how one intruder held a “Rambo-style” knife to her husband's throat.

Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green in Lewisham, south-east London, was found guilty on Monday of two counts of robbery.

He will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on 7 February along with Ali Sesay, 28, of Holding Street in Rainham, Kent, who pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

Police were still tracing suspects Jo Jobson, from Plaistow, east London, and George Goddard, from Loughton in Essex.