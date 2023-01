The moment a thief drove a car off a driveway at a family home in the middle of the night was captured on CCTV.

It took just 63 seconds to steal the Range Rover Sport from the gated property in a village in Essex.

The vehicle was later found loaded on a container at the Port of Tilbury bound for the central African state of Congo.

Police said the family's experience, in July 2022, was becoming increasingly common.