A studio in Essex says it is "striving to be the much-needed change in the tattoo industry" by catering for people of all identities.

It is staffed by an all LGBTQIA+ team in Colchester, who say they have experienced first-hand how hard it is to find a studio that caters to everyone.

One client told the BBC it was "comforting" to be asked for your pronouns, rather than having to tell people.

Tattooist Sam Sparkles said: "Nowhere does this thing that we're doing and I really wanted to treat people with the respect that I would like."

