Staff and customers at a rollerskating rink have spoken of their sadness after it closed after 32 years.

The owners at Rollerworld in Colchester shut their doors on Wednesday night after a final disco attended by about 900 skaters.

The company said the landlord wanted to increase annual rent from £100,000 to £250,000 from February 2023.

Petchey Holdings said it had already offered a lease "below the market rate" and remained open to negotiations.