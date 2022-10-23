A family says they have given up trying to stop a badger break into their kitchen through their cat flap.

Greg Dow, from Southend, Essex, says despite trying to block it, the animal had visited almost every day for about three weeks.

He initially assumed a fox was to blame for knocking over a bin several times and causing a mess but has since twice filmed the real culprit.

The RSPCA said badgers often came into gardens looking for food and said the most humane way to discourage them was to "remove or stop access to whatever it is that's attracting them".

