Helicopter footage from above the Queen Elizabeth II bridge showed protesters suspended from the structure as M25 traffic is disrupted for a second day.

The bridge remains closed after police were called to the Dartford Crossing at 03:50 BST on Monday.

Aerial pictures also showed long queues of traffic with National Highways saying there was about six miles (10km) of slow-moving traffic and 60 minutes of delays both ways.

Just Stop Oil said the action was in protest against new government oil and gas licences.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk