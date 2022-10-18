Families across Essex lost thousands of pounds when they paid a plumbing company for work that was not carried out or completed.

Wallace and Sons Plumbing and Heating closed despite taking payments for materials that were never ordered.

In a social media post, Luke Wallace confirmed that 22 people were owed money, but claimed a negative Facebook comment caused some to cancel work.

Mr Wallace has refused to answer the BBC's questions.

