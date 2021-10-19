A footballer who juggles playing professionally with coaching youngsters at a school said he has "found the right balance" between the two.

Cole Skuse, 36, plays for Colchester United, having enjoyed a long career at Bristol City and Ipswich Town.

He hopes to continue playing but has one eye on the future and now also leads the football academy of St Joseph's College in Ipswich.

He said: "I manage to switch off from any negatives and focus on coaching and developing their careers and making them better."