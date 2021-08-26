A Vulcan aircraft has moved into a new home in a hangar.

The ground-operational aircraft is in "tip-top condition", according to the Vulcan Restoration Trust, which is based at Southend Airport.

It will allow volunteers to carry out maintenance and conservation work over winter.

"When we do taxi runs, or fast taxi runs, we get huge crowds turn up here and all along the fence of the airport," said the trust's Peter Archer.

