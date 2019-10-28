A farm has installed what is believed to be the UK's first pumpkin cannons.

People can use the custom-built machines to try to hit Halloween-themed targets at Hatter's Farm in Takeley, Essex. The pumpkins can travel up to 600ft (183m) from the cannon.

The pumpkin yield on the farm was down 30% this year due to the dry summer but they always produce more than they need.

Any destroyed squash are left in the field to put nutrients back into the land, the farm told BBC Essex.