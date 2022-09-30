An theatre company based in Essex is highlighting the cost of living in its dance show.

The Rhiannon Faith Company is performing Drowntown in Harlow, which features the lives of six strangers who go to a coastal land.

Artistic director Rhiannon Faith said: "Drowntown is a show all about communities that feel a little bit broken.

"I feel like with Drowntown, it really dismantles barriers of shame and disgrace that people feel when they don't have money, when they can't afford to pay the rent."

Ms Faith said the group visited Clacton-on-Sea and Jaywick in Essex as part of its research.