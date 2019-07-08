The Education Secretary's wife has urged people to know the possible signs of breast cancer after her own diagnosis.

Susie Cleverly has just begun radiotherapy after months of chemotherapy but said doctors were optimistic at her progress.

She said: "I just noticed this strange dimpling in my breast and knew instantly it shouldn't be there. So I thought it was quite important to let people know that it's not just a lump, it's any change to look out for."

Her husband James Cleverly, who is also MP for Braintree in Essex, said his wife's illness had been a reminder that "everything is precious".