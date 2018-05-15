Forecasts of rain have been welcomed by many gardeners following the UK heatwave but planting for increasingly drier and warmer weather is now a consideration.

Visionary plantswoman Beth Chatto OBE, a multi-gold medal winner at RHS Chelsea, pioneered the idea of choosing the right plants for the right conditions.

Her legacy lives on at Elmstead Market, Essex, where part of the gardens she created are designed specifically to cope with low rainfall.

Head gardener Asa Gregers-Warg said: "Beth wanted to show that you can have a beautiful garden that you don't have to irrigate, apart from when planting."

Experts say Ms Chatto was one of the most influential horticulturists of the last 50 years.