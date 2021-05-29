A woman has told how she managed to film a fox playing with a tennis ball in her back garden.

Tracey Day saw the animal playing with the child's toy at her home in Canvey Island, Essex.

She said: "I watched it for about 10 minutes through the window so I thought, I'm going to go outside and see if it runs away and it didn't."

The RSPCA said foxes are "most numerous in areas of low-density, suburban housing" but are wary of people and would normally run away.