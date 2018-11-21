Managers at food banks in Essex have said they are facing more demand but fewer donations.

About 40% more food parcels are being handed out in Colchester and Southend, but there are fewer people giving items because of the cost of living crisis, according to the Trussell Trust charity.

Mike Beckett from Colchester Food Bank said: "In the last four months compared to last year, demand has gone up 12%... so there seems to be a continuing trend."

The Trussell Trust said: "Our food banks are open and operational and, as always, we encourage people facing hardship to come to us for support."

A Department of Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “We understand people are struggling with rising prices which is why we have acted to protect the eight million most vulnerable British families through at least £1,200 of direct payments this year, with additional support for pensioners and those claiming disability benefits."