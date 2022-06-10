Video has been released of men being arrested on suspicion of murdering a football fan, who died five years after he was attacked following a match.

Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.

He died in October 2020, aged 48.

Essex Police said five men, aged 27, 30, 34, 39, 45, were detained earlier at addresses across south Essex, and provided footage of them being led away by officers. They remain in custody.