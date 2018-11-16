A police force has released audio of time-wasting calls to its 999 control centre.

In one call to the Essex force, a man is heard ordering a pizza, while another is from a teenager asking for help getting home.

Call handler Lucy Edwards said: "If you're on a call to someone who is clearly time-wasting and you can see you've got other calls waiting, you know full well that call could be someone in need of help right now."

It has advised people to dial 999 for emergencies only, with 101 for non-emergency reporting of a crime.