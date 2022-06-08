The health secretary has responded to patients being told they may have to wait for up to 13 hours to be seen at an emergency department in Essex.

Footage was posted on Twitter showing a nurse addressing people at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow on Monday night.

After listening to the clip on BBC Breakfast, Sajid Javid said: "Of course that's not a thing that anyone wants to see."

He added: "Because of the impact of Covid... we know already from our NHS estimates, we think some 11 to 13 million people stayed away from the NHS because of the pandemic.

"Many of those people are coming forward, many of those to A&E, and we're seeing very high levels of demand."