A project to restore a Grade II-listed windmill back to its former glory has been completed after five years of work.

Donors and volunteers raised more than £70,000 to repair Billingford Windmill near Diss, which was Norfolk's last commercial mill powered by wind.

The five-storey structure was built in 1860 and features traditional patent sails that operated until they became damaged in 1956.

Martin Wilby, from the Norfolk Windmills Trust, said: "We're not going into commercial flour-making but the sails will turn round, the stones will grind and now it's been restored, it'll be here for generations to come."