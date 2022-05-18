Sam Ryder was asked whether he would play James Bond, as he faced 60 seconds of quickfire questions.

The singer from Maldon, Essex, who finished second for the UK in Saturday's Eurovision final, did not rule it out.

BBC Look East reporter Leigh Milner put as many questions to him as she could in a minute, including whether he had any dressing room requests, or riders.

He said: "You have to earn certain stripes before you can make demands. I'm stoked when there's a bottle of water and some ginger tea and a slice of lemon."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk