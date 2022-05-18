Sam Ryder's stunning night at Eurovision 2022 was "all about the music" as the singer-songwriter gave the UK its highest score in the competition for decades.

The former construction worker from Maldon, Essex, earned 466 points, putting the UK second as Ukraine claimed the win after the public vote.

It was the UK's best result since 1998.

A self-confessed fan of the competition and former pupil at St John Payne in Chelmsford, he said the show is "one of the most joyful things on TV. Ever."

He told the BBC: "This is the tip of an iceberg. The UK is going to be a force next year. It's gonna be mad."