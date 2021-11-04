A new exhibition by The Singh Twins is aiming to bring new audiences and "challenge perceptions" over the history of empire.

Slaves of Fashion, at Firstsite in Colchester, explores the themes of conquest, colonialism and slavery.

The sisters have created a set of 11 life-size portraits which take a chronological look of the history of the global trade in Indian textiles from "ancient roots" to the present day.

"The history of empire and colonialism is something that's very often misperceived and this exhibition is all about challenging different perceptions of what that part of our shared history is about," they said.

Video by Dawn Gerber

