Labour say they have had an "historic night" in the local elections in Southend-on-Sea.

The Conservatives remain the largest single party in Southend-on-Sea with 21 out of 51 seats but lost two - one to Labour and one to the Liberal Democrats.

Labour finished top in a number of wards, though the unitary council continues with no single party with overall control.

Labour city council leader Ian Gilbert said people were "clearly losing trust in the Conservative Party and they are prepared once again to put their trust in us".