Video released by police has captured an IS fanatic's journey to kill Sir David Amess, his arrest after the attack and an interview in custody, where he admitted it was terrorism.

The Southend West MP was stabbed more than 20 times during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, from Kentish Town, north London, was sentenced at the Old Bailey and received a whole-life term for murder and life with a minimum of 30 years to run concurrently for preparing terrorist attacks.

Friend and fellow Essex MP Mark Francois described Mr Amess as being "absolutely devoted to his constituents", while BBC Essex presenter Sonia Watson said his murder "sent shockwaves through the community".