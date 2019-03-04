The Fire is Out: Prodigy star Keith Flint remembered in new music
A track paying tribute to tragic Prodigy frontman Keith Flint has been released.
The dance music hero - who sang the band’s smash Firestarter - was found dead at his Essex home, aged 49, three years ago.
The new song, called The Fire is Out, was the idea of Adrian Weaver, 52, a singer from Thaxted in Essex, who was a friend of the star.
The music was written by Shakespears Sister and Prodigy fan Marcella Detroit, who got involved after Weaver sent her a message on Facebook, telling her Keith had always loved her voice.
"After Keith’s funeral I was feeling empty and I began writing lyrics. They were about what Keith meant to me as a friend," said Weaver.
The song will raise money for the mental health charity Mind.
Video journalist: Gareth George