A track paying tribute to tragic Prodigy frontman Keith Flint has been released.

The dance music hero - who sang the band’s smash Firestarter - was found dead at his Essex home, aged 49, three years ago.

The new song, called The Fire is Out, was the idea of Adrian Weaver, 52, a singer from Thaxted in Essex, who was a friend of the star.

The music was written by Shakespears Sister and Prodigy fan Marcella Detroit, who got involved after Weaver sent her a message on Facebook, telling her Keith had always loved her voice.

"After Keith’s funeral I was feeling empty and I began writing lyrics. They were about what Keith meant to me as a friend," said Weaver.

The song will raise money for the mental health charity Mind.

Video journalist: Gareth George