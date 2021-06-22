A boss of a working men's club has said it is like a second family to members and compared it to comedian Peter Kay's fictional Phoenix Nights.

The Railway Club has been part of Clacton in Essex since 1951 and staff go above and beyond by visiting some of its elderly members at their homes.

Kelly Mann runs the club with dad John and sister Emma. She said: "I've always referred to it very similar to Phoenix Nights. Some people are extremely isolated and lonely but for those few hours they're in the club, they're with their friends."

Ageing memberships and rising costs mean clubs like this are facing an uncertain future and they are looking for ways to modernise.

