High tide and strong winds from Storm Franklin have caused flooding along the Essex coast.

Pedestrians and drivers in Southend-on-Sea saw the sea come over the beach and on to the Western Esplanade on Monday afternoon.

"Although the road is passible, it's with caution," said Martin Richardson, who owns the seafront's Happidrome Arcade.

"This is a regular sort of occurrence now when we get these storm surges, we've just been lucky today the wind has started to die down and we haven't had excessive rain," he told BBC Essex.

Further north, Brightlingsea also saw its promenade flooded.