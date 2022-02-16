An Only Fools and Horses-themed funeral featuring a recreation of its famous Batman scene has been held for a fan of the show.

Taxi driver and fundraiser Steven Holloway died aged 65 and his hearse was pulled through Pitsea, Essex by a yellow Reliant Regal.

His daughter and a friend ran ahead of it dressed as Batman and Robin, in a nod to an episode where Del Boy and Rodney ran through the streets in those costumes after their car broke down on their way to a party.

Mr Holloway's granddaughter Kaidie Holloway said: "It doesn't take the sadness away, but to be able to sit there and have a little giggle with your family and know that that's what grandad would have loved, it was perfect."