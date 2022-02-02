A bus driver has taken to social media to explain how passengers would have to go without services after windows were shot at.

Three buses had their windows shattered, two after they were "shot at, possibly with a pellet gun", bus company Ensign said.

Two incidents happened in River View, Chadwell St Mary, Essex, at about 18:00 GMT on Monday, and the third on nearby Marshfoot Road at about 20:45.

Driver Chloe Mills said: "People are going to have to walk because we can't afford for anyone to get hurt or for our buses to be damaged. Now people can't actually get to where they're going."