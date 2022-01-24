Eight candidates will contest a by-election in Southend West following the death of Sir David Amess, who was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in October. He had been the MP for the constituency since 1997.

Steve Laws says he is standing for election because he wants "to offer the normal people a voice".

"I want to offer the people that are forgotten about by the government, who have genuine concerns, whether it be from struggling to get a council house, struggling to get work, [or] your business decimated because of lockdowns, [a voice]" he says.

Mr Laws, who lives in Folkestone in Kent, says local people's main concerns are social care, housing, the failing high street and "councillors focussing on party politics rather than their local concerns".

The vote takes place on 3 February.