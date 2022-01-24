Southend West by-election: Ben Downton

Candidates will contest a by-election in Southend West following the death of Sir David Amess, who was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in October. He had been the MP for the constituency since 1997.

Representing the Heritage Party, Ben Downton says he is "standing for common sense" and "traditional British heritage" and against "coercion" with relation to Covid vaccines. He is also calling for immigration to be "better managed".

The candidate, from Benfleet, says: "I've never been in politics before but one thing I know is that we need better leadership.

"It just starts with good leadership, common sense policies, none of this coercion, none of this coronavirus act which is just tyrannical. It's no good for anybody."

The vote takes place on 3 February.