Southend West by-election: Anna Firth

Candidates will contest a by-election in Southend West following the death of Sir David Amess, who was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in October. He had been the MP for the constituency since 1997.

Anna Firth, who moved back to her hometown of Leigh on Sea from Kent after being selected, says she is standing to "preserve Sir David Amess' legacy".

"That means making the most of city status, that means getting more police officers and making our streets safer, that means getting better health care, improving our hospital, getting back to face-to-face GP appointments and that means supporting all our wonderful, successful businesses in Southend and community groups," she says.

"I want to make Southend on Sea the best seaside city in the country."

The vote takes place on 3 February.