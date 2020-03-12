A 14-year-old powerlifting champion says more girls and women should take up the sport.

Gracie Besant, from Colchester in Essex, is a two-times British champion and only started lifting 18 months ago.

"I saw my now team mates and coach deadlifting and he was lifting over 200 kilos, I was so impressed by it," she said.

Competing in the sport has allowed Gracie to find her confidence and discover "I just love lifting heavy things".

She now has her sights set on the National Powerlifting Finals.