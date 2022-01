A duck has developed a repertoire of 30 different tricks after being trained by its owner.

Echo, a Khaki Campbell duck, has talents that include playing a toy piano and ringing a bell.

"She's sassy," said Ms Nutkins, who lives near Harwich, Essex. "Who knows? She might... go for something like Britain's Got Talent."

Echo, who is 15 months old, trains alongside two dogs that also live with the family.