Footage of a gym owner's arrest for keeping her business open against government lockdown rules during November 2020 has been released.

Michelle Meade-Wyatt, 46, from Lydiate, Merseyside, admitted keeping The Ripped Gym in Wych Elm, Harlow, open, in breach of coronavirus guidelines.

She was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs at Colchester Magistrates' Court.

Police officer bodycam pictures showed her refusing to answer questions before being arrested.

