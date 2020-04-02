A family has been reunited with their stolen pet dog after an appeal on social media.

Chloe Moore's bulldog Queenie was seen on CCTV being dragged from their home in Shoeburyness, Essex on Monday.

A man called her two days later and said she could collect her dog from Surrey and no reward was paid.

Ms Moore said: "As soon as she got home, wow. Once she was reunited with the kids and my other dog, it was just incredible to watch. I feel so lucky to have her back."

Essex Police said a woman had been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on bail.